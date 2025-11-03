Shropshire homes opening to visitors, for charity-run Green Open Homes Event

The event is organised by local energy advice charity, Marches Energy Agency, and takes place across weekends in November. Dozens of homes are open and can be found using the postcode search at greenopenhomes.net

Tony Baker, Project Manager for Marches Energy Agency, says: “We love Green Open Homes! It’s a great event and a really fun day out. You can look around some of the loveliest greenest homes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. See for yourself things like heat pumps and listen to how loud (or quiet!) they really are. Learn from the real experts, the homeowners.

You’ll also be able to learn about insulating your home, solar panels, electric vehicle charging, and what help and support is available.”

Harriet, one of last year’s Green Open Homes visitors, said: “I visited four properties over two days. I was welcomed warmly by all and was so grateful for all the information and encouragement I received. A wonderful event!”

With the energy price cap having increased again, the charity advises that cutting out draughts, adding insulation and ‘green’ technology can really help to lower bills and make homes more comfortable. Marches Energy Agency also offers free, impartial energy advice – you can contact them directly on 0800 677 1307 or email advice@mea.org.uk