Scottish legends Deacon Blue announce Llangollen date for summer 2026

The Real Gone Kid and Dignity hitmakers will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday July 4 as part of The Great Western Road Trip Rolls On tour.

Performing their biggest hits alongside songs from their latest album The Great Western Road, Deacon Blue will be joined on the night by very special guests Lightning Seeds.

Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday via llangollen.net and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Lightning Seeds will join Deacon Blue in Llangollen as very special guests. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Speaking about hitting the road, frontman Ricky Ross said: “No one knows where The Great Western Road ends up, least of all us! For now the road goes on and next summer we are taking the shows to some beautiful venues. We can’t wait to see you there and we promise to make every night very special.”

Celebrating 40 years since Ross and Dougie Vipond first formed the band, Deacon Blue’s Llangollen headline show will be a career-spanning night of hits including Chocolate Girl, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues — alongside highlights from The Great Western Road, their most successful studio release in more than three decades, reaching Number 3 in the UK and topping the Scottish Album Chart.

Recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios, the album reunites Ross and guitarist Gregor Philp as producers, with engineer Matt Butler, who worked on Deacon Blue’s classic debut Raintown. The record captures the band’s journey across four decades, reflecting on life, love and longevity.

With more than 7 million albums sold, two UK Number One albums, and a songbook filled with heartfelt, singalong hits, Deacon Blue remain one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved live acts. Their headline show at Llangollen promises to be a celebration of their remarkable story – and a showcase of a band still creating, evolving, and connecting with fans new and old.

Joining them as very special guests are Liverpudlian indie icons Lightning Seeds, the masterminds behind timeless favourites Pure and Lucky You.

Bursting on to the music scene in the late ’80s with their shimmering debut Cloudcuckooland, the band quickly became one of the UK’s most cherished indie-pop acts. Led by songwriter and producer Ian Broudie, their catalogue spans era-defining hits like The Life of Riley, Sense, and Change. Renowned for melodic brilliance and feel-good live shows, Lightning Seeds continue to delight fans across generations – the perfect addition to an unmissable night at Llangollen Pavilion.

Deacon Blue join Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We’re so excited that Deacon Blue will be performing in Llangollen as part of their tour next summer; they’re undoubtedly one of the UK’s favourite live acts. Having recorded their latest release at Rockfield Studios in Wales, it’s fitting some of the songs from that album will be heard in another iconic Welsh location…the Llangollen Pavilion!”