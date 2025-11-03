Royal British Legion Field of Remembrance opens at National Memorial Arboretum

Hosting just under 35,000 tributes from families across the UK, honouring the memory of those lost in conflict, the Field of Remembrance opened to the public on Friday (October 31) with a special service.

Thousands of personal tributes take the form of Remembrance Crosses, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om, Secular Tribute or commemorative markers and will be located at the Naval Review, with the Field open for those to who would like to pay their respects until Sunday, November 16.

RBL Field of Remembrance

Part of the Royal British Legion, the National Memorial Arboretum is the Nation’s year-round place to remember, an inspirational living landscape, that celebrates lives lived and commemorates lives lost. A beautiful and inspiring place, the 150-acres of the Arboretum form a living landscape and is home to more than 400 memorials. It is a poignant place to pause, reflect, and thank those who gave everything for their county, making it the perfect backdrop for this year’s Field of Remembrance.

Phillippa Rawlinson, Director of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion said: “The RBL is very proud to host the largest ever Field of Remembrance here at the National Memorial Arboretum this year. We plant every single tribute we receive and ensure that families and loved ones can remember and reflect on those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Remembrance is part of our nation’s culture and means so much to so many people. With each tribute, someone is remembering a loved one, a family member, a friend or comrade, and the Field of Remembrance here at the National Memorial Arboretum allows people to reflect in their own way.”

Former Sapper, Steve Cartwright, from Staffordshire, was also in attendance at the opening of the Field and was supported by the Royal British Legion during a period of homelessness and resettlement. He said: “Today has been really special; to see all the tributes is incredible and poignant. I was really honoured to be invited and was able to plant my own tribute to those who served alongside me and ensure they are always remembered.”

Established in November 1928, The Poppy Factory took a group of disabled veterans, a tray of poppies and a collecting tin to the grounds of St Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey. It was not a large display, only a handful of poppies were planted around a single cross, but it caught the public attention and began a tradition that has grown over the decades.

Over 90 years later, the Poppy Factory still organises the Field of Remembrance at Westminster, with RBL organising Fields of Remembrance in Staffordshire, Belfast and Cardiff.

The National Memorial Arboretum Field of Remembrance is open from 10am to 4pm daily until November 16.