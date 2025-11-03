Local production revives Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with a contemporary twist

So, with our next outing being only a month before Christmas and with the austerity measures likely to be announced in the Chancellor’s budget, there was only one option. But, as always, our plays must have parts for every CADS member who wants to be on the stage and we do like to challenge ourselves.

This year we have commissioned a new and totally original dramatisation of Charles Dickens’ classic novella, ‘A Christmas Carol’. The brief was to keep it as close to the 1843 version as possible and perhaps to compare Victorian times with today. There are tales of poverty and homelessness and of charity collectors raising money for food banks. There are the Cratchit family and Tiny Tim, the four ghosts and, of course, Ebenezer Scrooge. There are happy scenes, sad ones and scary ones - but I won’t tell you the ending! Bah Humbug!

Performances will be at Clun Memorial Hall on:

Friday, November 21, at 7.30pm

Saturday, November 22, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm





Tickets are available from The Spar Shop and from Bright Flowers or you can email us at: ClunAmDram@gmail.com