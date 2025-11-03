Bradford Estates funds greenhouse to extend outdoor learning at Sheriffhales Primary School

Children at Sheriffhales Primary School will benefit from year-round outdoor learning experiences after receiving funding from Bradford Estates and PTFA donations to install a greenhouse at the school.

The greenhouse will enable pupils to garden during the colder months as part of the school's bespoke outdoor learning curriculum, Sheriffhales 6, which also includes fire and shelter-building, using tools, outdoor navigation and knots.

The donation builds on Bradford Estates previous support for the school, which supported the garden allotment and woodland learning area with children’s gardening tools, fire pit and cooking equipment and outdoor reading shed.

The landed estates business, which manages 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting education in the local community.

Sheriffhales Primary School Headteacher Justine Keeling-Paglia commented: "We are incredibly grateful to Bradford Estates for their continued support of our outdoor learning provision. The greenhouse is a wonderful addition that will allow our pupils to develop their gardening skills throughout the year, regardless of the weather.

"The Sheriffhales curriculum is central to our vision of developing happy, healthy, and resilient citizens who treat the world with kindness and respect. Being able to maintain our gardening activities during the winter months means our pupils can experience the full cycle of growing and nurturing plants, building their understanding of the natural world and developing practical life skills that will benefit them for years to come."

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: "We were delighted to see how successfully the outdoor learning area has been integrated into school life. Supporting the school with a greenhouse to extend these opportunities throughout the winter months was a natural next step.

"Education that combines practical skills with curriculum learning is invaluable, and we're proud to continue supporting Sheriffhales Primary School in providing these enriching experiences for their pupils."

Aligned to its principle of stewardship, Bradford Estates' charitable activities are centred around a commitment to supporting education in the local community.