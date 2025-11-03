Award-winning indie folk band coming to Whitchurch this month

Ranagri are Jordan Murray, Eleanor Dunsdon, Eliza Marshall and Dónal Rogers. They have forged a new and contemporary sound on the folk scene, winning audiences at home and internationally, an energetic festival band yet equally at home with their more intimate writing and thought provoking lyrics. They are as happy to make you dance as they are to make you smile or shed a tear, passionately delving into current world topics, playing with politics, and creating uplifting music to lyrics with great depth.

They are one of the most exciting and innovating folk bands in the UK today with captivating live performances and exceptional musicianship with harp, flutes, guitars, dulcimer and percussion all woven together with lead vocals and harmonies.

They have played at the most prestigious venues and festivals in the UK and Europe and are now ending their autumn tour here in Whitchurch. Tickets at £18 adults and £6 for under 18's are available on www.northshropshirefolk.com or 07506724572.