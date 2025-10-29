Pink power in Ludlow: Cancer support group dons dazzling outfits for charity
On Friday October, 24, members of Ludlow Cancer Support ‘Wore it Pink’ in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Now.
All members entered into the spirit of the occasion: John Hadley made his ‘hat for all seasons’ and dyed his tie and shoes, David Watson-Jones startled the sales assistant when he asked to try on and then bought a stunning pink hat, Phil Sadler’s dress was a designer’s dream as were Gaynor Lloyds’ stripy tights, and Sally Ford's tutu was the envy of many a ballerina. Well done, one and all!
Our raffle and donations from the day enabled us to send Breast Cancer Now a cheque for £150.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world; over 55,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK and each year around 11,500 women and 90 men die from this disease. The charity Breast Cancer Now funds world-class research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat breast cancer.
Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow SY8 1QZ.
Visit our website ludlowcancersupport.org and look at the news section, to get an idea of what we offer.
Photos by Rosemary Wood