Pink power in Ludlow: Cancer support group dons dazzling outfits for charity

All members entered into the spirit of the occasion: John Hadley made his ‘hat for all seasons’ and dyed his tie and shoes, David Watson-Jones startled the sales assistant when he asked to try on and then bought a stunning pink hat, Phil Sadler’s dress was a designer’s dream as were Gaynor Lloyds’ stripy tights, and Sally Ford's tutu was the envy of many a ballerina. Well done, one and all!

Our raffle and donations from the day enabled us to send Breast Cancer Now a cheque for £150.

LCSG member Sally Ford wears her tutu with pride.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world; over 55,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK and each year around 11,500 women and 90 men die from this disease. The charity Breast Cancer Now funds world-class research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat breast cancer.

LCSG members wear pink

Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow SY8 1QZ.

David bought his own hat!

Visit our website ludlowcancersupport.org and look at the news section, to get an idea of what we offer.

Phil's dress is the envy of international designers

John made his seasonal hat and dyed his tie and shoes.

Members enjoyed line dancing before learning how to play whist

Photos by Rosemary Wood