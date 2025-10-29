Levellers bring their Zeitgeist tour to Wolverhampton this November

Widely acclaimed British band the Levellers celebrate the 30th anniversary of their chart-topping album Zeitgeist. Set for release on November 7 via Warner Music.

The aptly titled Zeitgeist solidified Levellers at the forefront of British music in 1995. Following their record-breaking headline performance at Glastonbury Festival the year before, Zeitgeist soared to the top of the charts with its release in August, batting off competition from Blur and The Charlatans, and becoming the sound of that summer alongside the likes of Supergrass, Oasis, and Pulp.

Levellers. Picture: Steve Gullick

Levellers completely rewrote the rulebook on their own terms, proving themselves heroes of the scene for free thinkers, drop-outs, vagabonds, vagrants, and dreamers. Zeitgeist, like its title, caught its moment in time and yet still sounds timeless. Perhaps because the Levellers have always operated outside the flimsy constructs of fashion, perhaps because they have always worn their heart on their sleeves, and perhaps because their songs resound through the decades – or perhaps because they are wrapped up in a very English idealism – they have always defied gravity.

Levellers. Picture: Steve Gullick

Like all the great bands, they sound like the eternal music that comes from the soil of their surroundings. Their music is the true folk that shimmers throughout the centuries, and the music from the soil of this land.

Continuing the celebrations, Levellers will hit the road across the UK in November on the Zeitgeist 30th Anniversary tour. Tickets will be available to purchase via levellers.co.uk