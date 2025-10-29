Hands Together Ludlow launches new community project ‘Borrow my Chef’
Hands Together Ludlow launched a brand-new project, ‘Borrow My Chef’ at a recent Community Lunch at the end of October. The project is designed to celebrate local food talent and bring fresh flavours to the community.
Each week, Hands Together Ludlow host two Community Lunches, a chance for those in our community to chat and make new friends while enjoying a delicious home-cooked two-course meal for just £3.50.
The debut event of Borrow my Chef featured the fantastic Athena Greek Taverna, with the wonderful Linda and David delighting guests with a mouthwatering menu of traditional Greek Moussaka, served alongside a vibrant salad and finished with a delicious Orange Syrup Sponge with Whipped Cream.
The meal was warmly received by all attendees, with many praising both the delicious food and the spirit of community collaboration it represented.
“Borrow my Chef is all about connecting our local eateries and restaurants with the community, said Julia Doig, Food Coordinator at Hands Together Ludlow. “We’re so grateful to Athena for bringing their Greek flavours to our first event – it was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who came”
Local restaurants and eateries who are interested in taking part in ‘Borrow my Chef’ are encouraged to get in touch, To learn more or to express your interest, please email Julia at food.coordinator@handstogetherludlow.org.uk.