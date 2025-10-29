Hands Together Ludlow launches new community project ‘Borrow my Chef’

Each week, Hands Together Ludlow host two Community Lunches, a chance for those in our community to chat and make new friends while enjoying a delicious home-cooked two-course meal for just £3.50.

The debut event of Borrow my Chef featured the fantastic Athena Greek Taverna, with the wonderful Linda and David delighting guests with a mouthwatering menu of traditional Greek Moussaka, served alongside a vibrant salad and finished with a delicious Orange Syrup Sponge with Whipped Cream.

David (left) and Linda (middle) from Athena Greek Taverna with Julia (right) of Hands Together Ludlow.

The meal was warmly received by all attendees, with many praising both the delicious food and the spirit of community collaboration it represented.

“Borrow my Chef is all about connecting our local eateries and restaurants with the community, said Julia Doig, Food Coordinator at Hands Together Ludlow. “We’re so grateful to Athena for bringing their Greek flavours to our first event – it was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who came”

Orange Syrups Sponge with Whipped Cream for pudding, provided by Athena Greek Taverna

Local restaurants and eateries who are interested in taking part in ‘Borrow my Chef’ are encouraged to get in touch, To learn more or to express your interest, please email Julia at food.coordinator@handstogetherludlow.org.uk.