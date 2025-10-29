EnviroGrant returns: Up to £1,000 available for Shropshire community initiatives

The fund offers community groups the chance to secure up to £1,000 in funding. In 2024, the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe received £600 which was used to promote their fantastic waste reduction initiatives.

The EnviroGrant is open now until 30 November for applications from not-for-profit community groups looking to benefit their local communities and environments in the county of Shropshire. Applicants can receive up to £1,000 in funding for projects that improve or protect the environment through practical action or education. Funding will be awarded to successful applicants in February 2026.

Since its launch in 2021, the EnviroGrant has donated over £45,000 to more than 60 groups across Shropshire, including Shrewsbury Repair Cafe which was awarded £600 in 2024. The Cafe used the funding to produce eye-catching banners and promotional materials to boost participation at their monthly events aimed at teaching residents how to repair their broken items.

Angela James Eco Officer for Veolia promoting EnviroGrant

Jeff Sears, Regional Director - Treatment West for Veolia, said: “The EnviroGrant scheme provides funding and support to community groups across the county that make a positive impact on their local environments, highlighted by the work of the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe. This year, I’m looking forward to reviewing more fantastic applications and overseeing Veolia's direct investment into the communities that we serve, as we continue to deliver our essential recycling, waste collection and treatment services.”

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Highways and Environment, said:“We’re delighted to again be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. EnviroGrant has proven to be both popular and successful and is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community. I encourage all eligible groups to apply and wish them luck with their application.”

Pete Martin, Administrator & Repairer for Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, said: “Receiving an EnviroGrant from Veolia in 2025 was a true honor. In a time when funding can be challenging, Veolia’s support for local good causes is invaluable. This grant has allowed us to expand our services and reach a wider community. We are grateful for both the funding and the encouragement throughout the process.”