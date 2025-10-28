Shropshire Business Growth Group announces Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith as charity partner of the year

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith provide vital care and support for babies, children and young people with life-threatening conditions who are not expected to live beyond the age of 18.

Dawn Ball from the charity, who regularly attends the Group’s meetings, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Shropshire Business Growth Group for choosing Hope House Children’s Hospices as their Charity of the Year. The families of the children we care for tell us every day that our hospices are a lifeline for them. We simply couldn’t offer this care without the incredible support of our local community. We’re truly thankful that they have chosen to support seriously ill local children and we’re looking forward to working together over the year ahead.”

Carl Hajdasz, Vice-Chair of the Group, added: “When deciding which charity to partner this year, we wanted it to be a two-way relationship - and we’ve found that with Hope House. Dawn’s active involvement in our meetings has been wonderful, and members of our committee are planning a visit to the hospice in Shrewsbury to see first-hand the incredible work they do. As a not-for-profit group, we’ll also be donating to Hope House from our funds at our next AGM.”

