'Gorgeous' craft fair heads for Ironbridge Gorge

The ‘Gorgeous’ contemporary designer fair, now in its 20th year, will stage its Christmas show at Enginuity in the Ironbridge Gorge on November 22 and 23 - this time with music.

The award-winning Rock Choir will sing on Saturday 22 and soloist Marcy O will perform on Sunday 23.

“Gorgeous is a celebration of creative skills and promotes the work of designers and craftsmen in the region, many of whom are internationally recognised artists,” said Caroline Bennett of organisers The Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft.

Some of the jewellery on show

“It also builds on the rich heritage of creativity in the Ironbridge Gorge - the place where early industrialists mined for raw materials to make iron, tiles and porcelain goods.

“There will be exquisite jewellery, glassware, ceramics, textiles, fine furniture, prints and metalwork on show - things you’ll never see in the shops.

“Gorgeous is free to visitors and is the perfect opportunity to buy unique Christmas gifts. The exhibitors will be on hand to give an insight into their work and answer questions.”

A linoprint of Llandudno

This year’s top exhibitors include printmaker and professional illustrator Amanda Hillier; jewellery maker Julia Foggin who specialises in pieces made of hammered silver and freshwater pearls; Paul Jaques, a painter, printmaker, sculptor and furniture-maker.

Gorgeous is open from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday, November 22, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, November 23, at Enginuity, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, TF8 7DQ.