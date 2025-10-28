Shropshire Star
Close

Community spirit shines as St Giles’ Church prepares for Christmas market

Members of the congregation of St Giles’ Church, Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury, are busy making preparations for a Christmas market next month.

By contributor John Pryce-Jones
Published
Last updated

The market takes place on Saturday, November 22, at St Giles’ church hall, Sutton Way, starting at 10am.

There will be a range of stalls selling home made produce, plants, jigsaws, and Christmas crafts, along with a bottle stall, raffle and refreshments – including home made cakes.

St Giles' church hall
St Giles' church hall. Picture: John Pryce-Jones