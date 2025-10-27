Scouts dominate at schools rifle championships
Shropshire Scouts swept the board at British Shooting’s West Midlands Schools Rifle Championships at Aldersley, Wolverhampton on Saturday (October 25). Entrants compete as individuals and in teams representing their schools and youth organisations.
All the individual medals (gold, silver and bronze in each of the three age groups) went to Scouts and the top three school teams were also wholly composed of Scouts. Individual medallists and the top Shropshire Scout youth team have earned progression to the National Final in Cannock in February.
Age Group Individual medals were won by:
Juniors: Gold Ethan Jenks, Silver Demi Vincent, Bronze George Pick
Intermediates: Gold Abbigael Beech, Silver Harry Worsdell, Bronze Sam Reeves
Seniors: Gold Christopher Astbury, Silver Eoin Smith, Bronze Daniel Dyer
The three winning Scout teams in the youth organisation category were:
First: Eoin Smith Ethan Jenks Liam Beardmore
Second: Abbigael Beech, Harry Worsdell, Harrison Jenks
Third: Christopher Astbury, James McDouall, Sam Reeves
Scouts also made up the three top Schools teams:
First: Holy Trinity Academy - Ethan Jenks, James McDouall, Harrison Jenks
Second: Haberdashers’ Adams - Eoin Smith, James McDouall, Ben Adler
Third: Wrekin College - Harry Worsdell - Jamie Le Boutillier - Max Le Boutillier
Detailed results will be published by British Shooting on their website.