Scouts dominate at schools rifle championships

All the individual medals (gold, silver and bronze in each of the three age groups) went to Scouts and the top three school teams were also wholly composed of Scouts. Individual medallists and the top Shropshire Scout youth team have earned progression to the National Final in Cannock in February.

Age Group Individual medals were won by:

Juniors: Gold Ethan Jenks, Silver Demi Vincent, Bronze George Pick

Intermediates: Gold Abbigael Beech, Silver Harry Worsdell, Bronze Sam Reeves

Seniors: Gold Christopher Astbury, Silver Eoin Smith, Bronze Daniel Dyer

The successful Scouts at Aldersley. Picture: Shropshire Scouts

The three winning Scout teams in the youth organisation category were:

First: Eoin Smith Ethan Jenks Liam Beardmore

Second: Abbigael Beech, Harry Worsdell, Harrison Jenks

Third: Christopher Astbury, James McDouall, Sam Reeves

Scouts also made up the three top Schools teams:

First: Holy Trinity Academy - Ethan Jenks, James McDouall, Harrison Jenks

Second: Haberdashers’ Adams - Eoin Smith, James McDouall, Ben Adler

Third: Wrekin College - Harry Worsdell - Jamie Le Boutillier - Max Le Boutillier

Detailed results will be published by British Shooting on their website.