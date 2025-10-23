Young soprano charms audience with stunning performance

They entertained the audience with a wide ranging repertoire of new pieces and familiar favourites. Holly Richards, a young soprano from Llandegley, also participated in the concert singing a delightful variety of songs.

This musical event was organised by the committee of Llandrindod and Area Twinning Association, and monies raised from the concert and associated raffle will be used to support an U13/U14 team from Llandrindod Football Club, which is travelling to Bad Rappenau in May 2026 to play against local German youth teams.

Holly Richards, local soprano

The twinning committee is most grateful to all who supported the concert, and also of course to both the choir and Holly for putting on such a great evening of entertainment.