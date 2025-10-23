Teen turns class project into fast-growing lifestyle brand

Dylan Morris transformed a classroom idea into MountForce - a fast-growing activewear and lifestyle brand already making waves across the UK and beyond.

Earlier this year – while studying Level 1 Business, Travel and Events at Coleg Cambria – he was part of a team which clinched top honours at the Young Enterprise North Wales finals, winning both the Judges Award and Company Programme Award.

Their confident presentation carried them to the Welsh finals in Cardiff, where they collected the Best Presentation Award and drew the attention of industry mentors eager to support their journey.

For Dylan, from Wrexham and currently studying Level 2 Business, the event was the catalyst to turn his dreams into reality.

“MountForce came as a result of the competition, but I soon came to realise that it's much more than that,” he said.

“It gave me a platform to encourage people to start achieving their goals through hard work and discipline, whether that's in the gym or day-to-day life.”

Since then, the company has grown rapidly, attracting customers and an online community from as far afield as Germany and securing the backing of professional sportsmen and women.

The roster of ‘MountForce Athletes’ includes pro boxer Sion Yaxley and Cory Jones, a Welsh international amateur boxer who recently announced he is turning professional.

“When they tell me how great the clothing has been in their workouts, it’s truly great to hear,” said Dylan.

“Our athletes have been fantastic, having them represent the brand at such an early stage shows people what you can achieve if you work hard and give 100%.”

At the heart of MountForce is more than just clothing, the brand’s mission is to build a positive, health-driven community both online and offline.

Alongside best-selling T-shirts, Dylan is preparing to launch hoodies and compression tops this winter, with ambitious plans for an interactive ‘MountForce Space’ offering live streams, training forums, nutrition tips, and peer-to-peer advice.

“I don't want to just sell clothing with a logo on it; the range is designed to maximise performance – it stands for something much bigger,” said Dylan.

Despite this success, he remains grounded and credits that entrepreneurial mindset to the support of lecturers at Cambria, notably Viktoriya Hughes.

Dylan added: “I thank them for believing in me, that encouragement has spurred me on to make this a success and without them there would be no MountForce.

“I used to sit inside all day playing Xbox games, not knowing what my future would be, before I started boxing and getting fit, which completely changed my mindset.

“That is exactly why the mission as a brand is to push people to become the best versions of themselves through hard work and dedication.”