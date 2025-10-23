Grand Theatre review: 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a bonza job!'

It is a brave amateur group which takes on such a demanding musical, but this group has, and for the most part has done a bonza job.

The audience completely "embraced the gay" last night, as they followed the adventures of three drag queens who cross the Australian outback aboard their trusty VW Camper Van, Priscilla, complete with sequins, feathers, heartaches and heels.

The cast of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”. Picture: With This Ring Photography

It's the perfect pick me up for an autumn evening, offering not only a feel good score full of dance floor fillers, including Hot Stuff, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Finally, I Love The Nightlife, Colour My World, Go West and of course I Will Survive, but also a moving, thought provoking story, which warms the cockles of your heart and which simply asks you to "see things from a different angle."

The stunning costumes make the show. Picture: With This Ring Photography

The key to this show is the casting and the show is certainly well cast. There are three leading men, which is fairly unusual in musical theatre, but then “Priscilla” is not your run of the mill offering.

The role of Tick, the queen with a very big secret, needs to be played with vulnerability and sensitivity, but the character also needs to appear larger than life and flamboyant when he switches from Tick to his alter-ego Mitzi. Matt Elson does this to absolute perfection. The dramatic skills Matt uses to appear completely believable as an absent father are outstanding, and then in contrast his ability to bring the glamour and glitz of his drag queen persona is equally as impressive.

In fine voice, he romped his way through the score, despite battling illness this week (the show must go on folks!) to offer an exceptional performance.

The Divas belting out dance floor fillers galore! Picture: With This Ring Photography

Tim Brown is classy and sophisticated, yet still funny and feisty as Bernadette, bringing experience and stage craft in abundance. His delivery of the comedic lines, and there are many in this show, is en pointe and his retorts to the bitchy Felicia, played to perfection by Adam Partridge, are laugh out loud funny!

Adam is completely uninhibited and outrageous in his role and while I know he has played this character before, this portrayal seemed to be even more polished.

The technique he uses to completely transform into a woman is exceptional. His ability to walk, strut and dance in a feminine manner, as well as every tiny movement of his head, his hands and his face simply screams drag queen! Another outstanding performance and probably as close to a professional standard as amateur performers can get.

An enthusiastic ensemble performing “Go West”. Picture: With This Ring Photography

Edward Jones who plays Tick’s little boy Benji, is one to watch in the future for sure. Confident and with a lovely vocal performance, his scene with Matt where they sing “You Were Always on my Mind and” and “Say A Little Prayer” was my favourite scene in the show. Together they made theatrical magic.

There are excellent comedy performances from James Woodward as Miss Understanding, whose unique impression of Tina Turner gets the show off to a fine start, and Issy Checketts as Cynthia, who pops up all over the place! I'll leave you to your own conclusions but she is hilarious!

Divas, Stacey Lovett, Heather Mills and Katie Walker are in fine voice, belting out tune after tune; despite being suspended in mid-air for most of the show.

“Priscilla” is pure entertainment! Picture: With This Ring Photography

No review of this particular production would be complete without a mention of Laura Leo, who was due to play a Diva, but sadly passed away in September. A particular well done to Heather therefore for stepping in at such short notice and making Laura proud.

Mike James brings some much needed masculinity to the proceedings in the role of Bob, creating just the right amount of chemistry with Tim playing the role of Bernadette.

Meanwhile, a special mention must go to Bradley Benson as drag queen Farrah whose tiny scene at the beginning of the show was short, but very funny and Stephen Burton-Pye, who every year takes on a small role and completely makes it his own. Watch out for Stephen as a priest, because it is comedy gold!

As I said earlier, experience shows and although Alec White makes a very short appearance as a Scandinavian tourist in Act One, his comedic skills come to the fore, making his tiny role a very funny one!

It is finer details such as these small roles which if played well, really add to the comedy in a show.

Well done to all the ensemble members too for stepping out of your comfort zones and completely embracing the madness that is Priscilla!

Martyn Davies’ choreography is very well thought out, completely authentic and tailored perfectly to the ability of the cast. However, I did feel as if the ensemble numbers in Act One were a little laboured. I would hope that this, together with a couple of late lighting cues and moments of cumbersome scene changes will improve as the week progresses.

After all, this was only their second performance, but other than that, the group has coped extremely well with the technical aspects of the show.

Visually the show is delightful with a huge set of gaudy, crazy costumes, wigs and shoes for each and every song. I mean, dancers dressed as massive pink paintbrushes and green cakes, only in Priscilla! It must be chaos backstage, but the quick changes were slick.

“Priscilla” is without a doubt one of the funniest evenings you will experience. The script is a little smutty but not offensive, and will have you laughing out loud even if you find it a little cringey in parts. Don’t bring the kids though!

Well done Bilston Operatic Company on producing an amateur show which is as camp as a row of tents and a total tonic. Embrace the gay and enjoy!

For tickets, go to grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert or call 01902 429212.