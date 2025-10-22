Triple wins for Oswestry In Bloom

Judging criteria included horticultural excellence, environmental impact, and community engagement. Oswestry’s initiatives—such as planting, weeding, litter-picking, and partnerships with local schools - reflect a strong commitment to these values. The Oswestry in Bloom committee coordinates entries, maintains planters, and leads volunteer efforts year-round.

The Judges in Cae Glas Park in July. Picture: Graham Mitchell

Oswestry has a strong track record in the Heart of England in Bloom competition, winning multiple Gold awards and “Best Large Town” in 2024. This success has enabled the town to represent the region in the national Britain in Bloom finals to be announced later this month. These achievements are the result of collaboration between volunteers, the Town Council, Oswestry BID, local businesses, and community partners.

Natalie Bainbridge commented: “We are delighted to receive Gold again this year. Our continued success is due to strong partnerships and a dedicated team of volunteers. I am grateful for my personal award, but it is truly a team effort.”

Natalie Bainbridge and Councillor Care Johnson. Picture: Oswestry In Bloom

The Judges In Town . Picture: Graham Mitchell