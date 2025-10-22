Bikers boost Midlands Air Ambulance funds after Weston Park fundraiser
The Shropshire Chapter of the Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association recently presented the Midlands Air Ambulance Service with a donation from a fundraiser they held at the Bike4Life event on July 21 at Weston Park.
The Widows Sons were honoured to have a ‘show and tell’ of one of their aircraft and an explanation of what the medical team carry onboard during a call out, plus a talk from one of the pilots on the aircrafts performance and capabilities.
What a vital role the Midlands Air Ambulance’s dedicated professionals play, in and around the communities they serve!
The Shropshire Widows Sons are proud to have supported such a worthwhile service.
Pictured is one of their Airbus EC145 helicopters, callsign ‘HeliMed3’ or Grand-MAA as the team passionately call her due to the aircraft’s registration G-RMAA, and proudly wearing the Masonic Charitable Foundation’s logo.