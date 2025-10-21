Wild - what does it mean to you?

In conjunction with Arts Alive, the theatre company which performed ‘My Big Fat Cow Pat Wedding’ many years ago will be at the venue at Sir John Talbot’s School on Wednesday, November 12, at 7.30pm.

Wild – What does it conjure up for you? Is it a moment standing at the edge of a raging sea or being lifted up and spat out of a whirling tornado, running for your life through the streets or coming face to face with a wolf?

Wild. Credit: Anand Chhabra

Wild is a new theatre production exploring what ‘Wild’ means to us in the natural world. Weaving together stories from over 70 people, it takes you on a journey of emotions from exhilarating fear to childlike joy.

Featuring original songs, immersive soundscapes and storytelling, ‘Wild’ is moving, fun and exciting and will leave you wondering ‘what is your Wild?’

Cast of Wild. Credit: Anand Chhabra

Audiences say the show is ‘awesome, intense, real, honest, gripping, brave, fun, moving, shocking, memorable, vibrant, vivid’ also ‘we left the building buzzing’.

Suitable for all aged over 11, tickets at £12 adults and £6 for under 18’s are available on artsalive.co.uk or on 07506724572.