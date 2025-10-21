Try your hand at indoor curling – no ice required!

The local charity is inviting anyone aged 50 and over to come along to its Indoor Curling Group, held every other Monday from 10.30am to 12 noon at Horsehay Village Hall.

Indoor curling is a fun, sociable activity where players slide specially designed rubber stones across a smooth floor – no ice, no skates, and no previous experience needed! The aim is still the same as traditional curling: get your stones as close to the target as possible and out-strategize your opponents.

It’s a relaxed and friendly group, ideal for anyone looking to try something new, stay active, and meet others in a welcoming environment. The game is also very inclusive – it’s a great activity for people of all abilities, including those with limited mobility.

A local charity is encouraging older people in the Horsehay area to give Indoor Curling a try. Picture: Age UK STW

Sessions cost just £3, and that includes a cuppa and a chat afterwards!

Come along, give it a go, and see what curling is all about – without needing to brave the cold!

To find out more information, contact the Wellbeing Team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk