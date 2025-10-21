Scientists in the making at West Felton

The Royal Institution, famous for their Christmas lectures, spent the day at West Felton CofE Primary School inspiring pupils and staff with their jaw-dropping Science Shows. A team of Scientists from this wonderful charity hosted a series of interactive shows to KS1, KS2, the staff and the community.

The pupils learnt all about cells, anti-biotics, vaccines and life-saving research in an interactive and engaging way.

Hopefully, it has inspired a new generation of scientists!

Inspiring! Picture: Helen Hughes