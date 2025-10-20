Shropshire accountants celebrate reaching finals in Chamber business awards

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards celebrate the region's most dynamic and innovative businesses, and Spotlight Accounting’s finalist status recognises its role as a forward-thinking firm striving to simplify accounting for businesses of all sizes.

Speaking about the awards, Carrie Stokes, Director, said: "Making the final is a true reflection of the Spotlight Team, how they genuinely care about our clients and helping them succeed. This recognition is a huge honour and a testament to the dedication, expertise, and care our amazing team puts into supporting clients.

“As members of the Black Country business community, we are proud to stand alongside so many incredible businesses and can’t wait to celebrate on the awards evening.”

Carrie Stokes, Director, Spotlight Accounting

Spotlight Accounting is no stranger to recognition, having built a reputation as a trusted, client-centred firm with a proven track record of helping businesses grow. Carrie has previously been a finalist in the Women Who Awards and a regional finalist in the Rural Business Awards.

The winners of the 2025 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony later this year. Spotlight Accounting would like to extend its congratulations to all of the other finalists and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of businesses in the Black Country.