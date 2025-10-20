Crosstalk with Anni Lawrence: Harvest - a season of gratitude and faith

From the very beginning of the Bible, in Genesis 8:22, the rhythm of sowing and reaping is likened to God's divine order "As long as the Earth endures... seed time and harvest shall not cease". Each season reflects His perfect timing, teaching us patience, trust, and gratitude.

At Shrewsbury Foodbank we have once again seen an abundance of Harvest donations of food and toiletries from local schools, churches and community groups as well as many households and individuals, despite it being at a time when everyone is feeling the pinch with continually rising food prices. It is with gratitude that the many hundreds of kilos of food are received, and is an answer to prayer when items we are particularly short of (tinned meat, UHT milk, toilet paper, to name a few) have been readily donated to replenish our stocks, so that we can provide food parcels; even in economically challenging times, God can be seen to be working through our local communities to make sure that there is plenty of food for those in need.

As we gather the final fruits of this harvest season, let us give thanks to the Lord of the Harvest. May our hearts overflow with gratitude, and may we continue to thank Him for our provisions, that do not cease.

Anni Lawrence, Outreach Administrator, Foodbank PLUS, Barnabas Church Centre, Shrewsbury