13 new 'life savers' on the streets of Oswestry

They now have the knowledge and confidence to use one of the public access defibrillators in the wall mounted boxes around the town after they undertook the two-hour session and learned what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest. Thank you to the management of the Oswestry Memorial Hall for the use of the room to run the session.

The community project organised by local resident and retired Community First Responder Mike Lade, aims to train ordinary people in villages, church halls, pubs and schools in and around Welshpool on how to become ‘life savers’ in their own communities before the ambulance arrives. Mike said: "After the training session everyone was equipped with the skills, but more importantly, the confidence of how to use the defibrillators now in accessible boxes on walls and in redundant telephone kiosks in the communities.

Thirteen new life savers in Oswestry. Picture: Mike Lade

"If you would like your own free session in your own village to impower more people able to use these skills then please contact me on the details below. Having people in the community with the knowledge gained from these training sessions are even more important now with ambulance stations closing and ambulances waiting outside hospitals."

For enquires, contact Mike on 07803 038858 or via email - mikelade1975@gmail.com.