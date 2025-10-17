West Midlands' local heroes celebrated in Churchill Living awards

Sylvia Enefer, 83, from Wolverhampton, has been named the West Midlands Local Hero. Sylvia has made an extraordinary contribution to her community through her dedication to the JW Hunt Cup, one of the last surviving amateur charity football tournaments in the UK.

Having suffered a stroke in 2018 and struggling to stay positive at the start of the pandemic, Sylvia was inspired by a newspaper article to get involved in the charity, which raises funds for the Beacon Centre for the Blind. With matches cancelled in 2020 and the tournament at risk of folding, Sylvia stepped in to keep it alive, writing 60 letters by hand to former players and referees to raise £4,000. Since then, she has become a driving force behind the tournament, organising raffles, golf days and fundraising events, all while building vital support from sponsors and the local community.

The JW Hunt Cup has now raised more than £450,000 since its founding in 1926, and Sylvia is determined to reach the £500,000 milestone by its centenary in 2026. Her tireless efforts are motivated by the memory of her late brother Derek, a respected FIFA referee, and her close friend Alex Hamil, who encouraged her to take on the role.

Sylvia said of her win and what the £1000 donation to the JW Hunt Cup means to her: “The JW Hunt Cup charity is a small band of people who give so much. We aim to raise a total of £500,000 by September 2026, to mark our 100 years. To do this, we need to raise a further £50,000 and support from Churchill Living takes us one step closer to us achieving that goal. I’m so grateful for the recognition and the donation.”

West Midlands' Local Hero Award Winners. From left; Terry Flower, Sylvia Enefer, Verena Swinnerton. Picture: Churchill Living

Also recognised in the West Midlands were two Highly Commended Local Heroes:

Verena Swinnerton, 73, from Bridgnorth, has devoted more than a decade to volunteering with the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends. As manager of its coffee shop, she has helped raise funds for vital hospital equipment, including an x-ray machine and a birthing pool. She also supports local groups such as Knit and Natter and the Butterfly Café for people living with Alzheimer’s, as well as volunteering with the Girl Guides and Air Training Corps. Her energy, creativity, and community spirit have made her an inspirational figure in Bridgnorth.

Terry Flower, 77, from Solihull, has dedicated the past 15 years to saving lives as a volunteer Community First Responder with FastAid. Since joining in 2009, he has attended over 4,500 emergency calls, providing lifesaving care before ambulances arrive. He also fundraises, mentors new volunteers, maintains local defibrillators and supports first aid at community events. Terry has received multiple commendations, carried the baton at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and been honoured with the Queen’s Jubilee and King’s Coronation medals.





Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Living, said: "The Local Hero Awards have highlighted the incredible contributions older people are making in communities across the country. Sylvia, Terry and Verena exemplify how dedication, compassion, and energy can transform lives and places. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and thank them for everything they do."

Churchill Living plans to make the Local Hero Awards an annual celebration of the UK’s over 60s who go above and beyond in their communities.