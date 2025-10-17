Road closure required for next phase of Hafren Dyfrdwy’s water pipe replacement project

A total of 1.5km of new water pipe is being installed to address ongoing leaks and bursts that have been happening in the area and provide a more secure network for the community for generations to come.

Work began back in September and has been progressing well along the road under traffic management, but the next phase of the scheme will need to be done under a road closure, which will begin on Monday, October 27 and will continue until Friday, December 12.

This phase will involve work from the A490 at the Junction of Windmill Lane, working along the A490 stopping at the junction of the B4392, with activity taking place both on private land and within the highway.

Kera Patch, Community Communications Officer for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “Our teams have been working well on this major project that will bring huge benefits for our customers for many years, but as we move onto the next of works it will mean that the A490 will be closed to through traffic.

“This is to ensure the safety of the public and our teams, and a clearly signed diversion route will be in place throughout.

“We understand that these works may cause inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience and co-operation as we carry out this essential infrastructure upgrade in partnership with our contractor, Heartlands.”

The next phase in Hafren Dyfrdwy's mains scheme is set to begin soon.

Access to homes, businesses, and emergency services will be maintained at all times and anyone with specific access needs or concerns is encouraged to get in touch with then team so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

Retail businesses experiencing a loss of income due to the works are invited to contact our Business Loss team at BusinessLoss@hdcymru.co.uk for further guidance and support.

Kera added: “We've planned this work to cause as little impact as possible and will continually monitor and adapt the project if possible.

“Businesses in the area remain open as usual and we kindly ask all road users follow the official diversion routes or use their preferred satellite navigation system. This scheme when complete will mean the network supplying the area is in the best possible condition, and we're thankful for everyone's understanding as we carry it out.”

For queries specifically related to the works, please contact 07855 187 337 between 8am and 4pm, quoting the project title Lower Garth.

For general enquiries about water or sewerage services, please contact Hafren Dyfrdwy on 0800 085 8033.