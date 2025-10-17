New report reveals impact of housing organisation’s environmental, social and governance commitments

St Asaph based ClwydAlyn, provides circa 6,800 safe, warm homes across North and Mid Wales. In its new ESG Report, the social landlord revealed the real and lasting effect of its work, verifying the organisation’s positive impact on individuals, its communities, society and the environment. The report comes on the back of ClwydAlyn’s recent five-year corporate plan announcement, outlining the overarching mission; ‘Together we will end poverty’.

As part of the report, ClwydAlyn evidenced how the organisation is addressing environmental issues and sustainability goals using measures such as solar panel installation, infrared heating systems, preparing for climate risks, enhancing green spaces, reducing water consumption and tackling hazardous substances.

L-R: Clare Budden - Chief Executive at ClwydAlyn, Tom Boome - Head of Technical Innovation and Climate at ClwydAlyn, Cris McGuinness - Chair of the Board at ClwydAlyn, Jayne Bryant - Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Welsh Government.

The ESG Report also confirms that addressing the affordability and security of homes for residents has been of key importance to ClwydAlyn. This includes the provision of safe, warm homes, prioritising building quality, addressing damp, mould and condensation, enabling and involving residents’ voices, to ensure resident satisfaction and acting on resident feedback.

Jayne Bryant - Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Welsh Government looks at an innovative heating option, which enables residents to save money on energy bills.

Key stats and facts from ClwydAlyn's ESG Report:

During the 12-month period outlined in the report, ClwydAlyn has:

Invested £4.5 million on improving the energy efficiency of its homes

Welcomed 649 new residents

Upgraded 387 homes to make them more energy efficient

Ensured 74% of its materials used are from renewable sources

Diverted 97% of its waste from landfill

Completed 308 new homes

Donated over £4,000 worth of food to local foodbanks

Jack Sargeant MS Visits ClwydAlyn's Mynydd Isa development of new homes which offer sustainable heating options including air source heat pumps, to save residents money.

Said Clare Budden, ClwydAlyn’s Chief Executive: “Our annual ESG Report gives the opportunity to take a deep dive into the work that ClwydAlyn does to enhance our communities. The report highlights the key social and environmental priorities which we have progressed.

“I’m proud to announce the publication of this year’s ESG Report and the progress we are making towards our ongoing mission to tackle poverty throughout our region.”

ClwydAlyn’s ESG Report is now available in Welsh or English at clwydalyn.co.uk/documents