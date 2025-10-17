Charity run to help children with disabilities receive vital equipment

The team from Komplex Group, which has its headquarters in Telford, was made up of Taylor Hillman, Molly Jones and Chris Varney, who ran the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle City Centre, across the Iconic Tyne Bridge to finish at South Shields – making fantastic time in two hours and 27 minutes, to raise the vital funds for Newlife The Charity for Disabled Children.

The team of novice runners were motivated to raise funds for Newlife as they have colleagues and friends who have children with disabilities and wanted to do something which they knew would really make a difference.

Molly, Training Manager at Komplex Group said: “By raising funds for Newlife we knew that however much we raised we would definitely be helping children in need of vital specialist disability equipment – and we had lots of fun doing it too!

“Initially our target was £500, but we did lots of jokey social media posts and we really seemed to capture people’s attention, which was great.”

Great North Run success for the Komplex Group team

The trio trained together, ensuring no one was left behind, and found race day easier than expected thanks to the incredible support from the crowds along the route.

Taylor, Group Marketing Manager for Komplex Group, said: “If I can do it, anyone can. I’d never run before, only trained for a few months, and still finished smiling, knowing that I was running for Newlife.

“I’d recommend the Great North Run to anyone, and I’d encourage other businesses to get involved. It’s an incredible experience to share with colleagues for such an important cause.”

The Komplex Group runners enjoyed taking part in the Great Northern Run for Newlife so much, they are already planning on repeating it in 2026.

Lucy Beardmore, Newlife Events Officer, said: “We’re delighted to share that the amazing team have raised over £3,500 for Newlife Charity! This incredible fundraising achievement will help us support even more children living with a disability, making a real difference to families who need us.

“A huge shout-out to the team, who showed true dedication by going from running novices to completing a half marathon. Their commitment to both the challenge and to Newlife is truly inspiring.”