Reeco Automation recognised with prestigious industry award

The award recognises Reeco’s ability to deliver tailored automation that helps businesses scale efficiently and sustainably. The Butternut Box project brought together 7 RB2000 depalletisers and a fleet of 20 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) into a single turnkey solution, helping the fast-growing brand meet rising production demand while planning for future expansion.

The primary driver behind the project was to reduce manual handling and boost productivity, creating a safer, more efficient fulfilment process that supports Butternut Box’s continued growth.

The Reeco Automation team accepting the award at the Automate UK Awards

“Receiving the recognition for this project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the Reeco team and our partner in automation, OMRON. Together, we prove what can be achieved with a dedicated team and innovative robotics products. Thank you to Automate UK for this award, to Butternut Box for the opportunity, and to everyone who has supported us on this journey. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics and delivering solutions that are truly innovative,” said Rosie Davies, Managing Director at Reeco Automation.

Founded in 2016, Butternut Box has quickly become the UK’s most prominent fresh dog food subscription brand, known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and a people-first culture. Its partnership with Reeco reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach to automation — using technology to enhance efficiency while maintaining its strong values.

The Automate UK Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the UK automation and robotics industry. Reeco’s win reinforces its position as a trusted automation partner, known for redefining end-of-line efficiency with accessible and scalable solutions.