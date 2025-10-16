Priorslee House to host ‘Wear It Pink’ event for Breast Cancer Awareness

The afternoon will be filled with live music from Bobs Ur Uncle, delicious treats from a cake sale, and a range of fun activities designed to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and support.

Residents, families, colleagues, and local community members are encouraged to wear something pink to show their support and help make a difference. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer charity.

HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home

Priorslee House Care Home, part of HC-One—the Kind Care Company—continues to play an active role in the local community, hosting events that promote inclusion, wellbeing, and charitable giving.

Everyone is welcome to attend and wear it pink for a great cause!

Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented: “We’re really looking forward to bringing everyone together for such an important cause. It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness, enjoy some fantastic entertainment, and show our community spirit.”