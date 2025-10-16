Healthcare Heroes event inspires next generation of health and social care professionals across Shropshire and Wales

Hosted in the cutting-edge £14 million Nant Building at Yale in Wrexham, the event showcased the region’s growing reputation as a hub for healthcare education and training. The facility features industry-standard simulated hospital wards and virtual reality environments, giving students the chance to experience real-world medical scenarios in a safe, innovative setting.

Throughout the day, the venue was alive with energy as learners from schools and colleges across North Wales, Shropshire, and the North West took part in a packed programme of interactive sessions designed to highlight local career opportunities in health and social care.

Workshops included Clinical Skills, Airway Management, and Basic Life Support, alongside engaging talks and demonstrations focused on career pathways, university applications, and regional training opportunities.

Dr Steven Peacock, Vice Principal of Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

"Events like Healthcare Heroes are absolutely vital for the future of the healthcare sector," he said.

"They give young people the opportunity to experience the reality of working in health and social care, meet passionate professionals, and develop essential skills for their future careers.

"By working closely with our partners at Wrexham University and local employers, we're helping to build a skilled, confident workforce ready to meet the needs of our communities."

Key partners and employers from across North Wales and the border counties were in attendance, including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST).

A wide range of exhibitors – such as We Care Wales, Autism Together, City and County Healthcare Group, Fairpark Care, and Alcedo Care – were also present to share insights into their work and connect with future recruits from across the region.

Hundreds of pupils from Ysgol Clywedog, Hawarden High School, St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School, Ysgol Rhiwabon, and St David’s High School attended, alongside Coleg Cambria students, making it one of the largest and most regionally inclusive Healthcare Heroes events to date.

Dr Simon Stewart, Dean of the Faculty of Social and Life Sciences at Wrexham University, said: "We were delighted, once again, to work in collaboration with Coleg Cambria to host this inspiring event, which focused on careers in health and social care.

"The event highlights the vital role our institutions play in preparing the next generation of compassionate and skilled professionals, who go onto make a huge difference in our communities.

"By bringing together young people, educators and experts, we are helping to open pathways and shine a line on these highly rewarding careers."

Building on the success of last year’s expo, hosted by the university, this year’s showcase strengthened cross-border collaboration and encouraged more young people from North Wales, Shropshire, and the North West to explore the diverse and rewarding roles available across nursing, allied health, and social care.