Bats the way I like it - care home residents find out about the wonderful world of bats

Residents joined Rob live from Gwent in South Wales to find out all about the life of bats. Rob specialises in ornithology and bat ecology, he conducts bat surveys and monitoring for Bat Conservation Trust and delivers educational bat walks for Gwent Wildlife Trust. His talk explored the different species of bats found in the UK and around the world, their behaviour, diet, habitats and hibernation.

Rob says: “It was wonderful to be able to show the Barchester residents all about the world of bats. I loved being able to introduce the residents to my brilliant bats and talk about how amazing they really are.”

Rob

Sally Turton, Head of Resident Experience for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Rob to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy, particularly as this talk provided such a lovely opportunity to see different bats up close and learn all kinds of interesting facts about them.”

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler, said: “Our residents find all animals fascinating so they were delighted to be able to find out about the different bat species and their habits. We all had so many questions! And the best part is that now we all know how to spot bats in our local area when we’re out and about!”