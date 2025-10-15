Vibrant Shropshire: A Cultural Compact commissions 13 Shropshire arts organisations to deliver ‘This is Shropshire’, a county-wide arts programme

The programme of activities includes dementia-friendly singing workshops, inclusive dance performances, family art activities, classes and demonstrations of Chinese culture, creative writing workshops, celebrating people’s family connections with the county and skills development opportunities. The programme reflects the breadth and vibrancy of Shropshire’s creative sector.

Details about This is Shropshire, and all the different projects can be found at This is Shropshire | Vibrant Shropshire

The programme helps deliver the county’s cultural strategy, including removing barriers to participation, especially for underserved communities.

The programme also aims to strengthen the cultural sector’s role in the development of Shropshire’s economy, by enhancing skills and encouraging people to pursue careers in the arts. It includes cultural initiatives that positively impact on people’s mental and physical health and that raise awareness of environmental issues.

Over 50 community arts organisations submitted proposals for the 13 different commissions. Despite the very high quality of all the proposals the Vibrant Shropshire panel had to select just 13 organisations.

One of the funded activates that took place at Shrewsbury Flax Mil over the summer. Picture: English Heritage

Cllr James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure commented: “This programme is a celebration of Shropshire’s creativity. By commissioning innovative and inclusive cultural projects, Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact is helping communities to engage in activities as well as improving the health, wellbeing and economic prosperity of the county.”

Vibrant Shropshire is a Cultural Compact that was established in 2022 with funding from Arts Council England to provide support for Shropshire’s cultural sector. In 2023 and 2024, it administered a grant scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that enabled cultural organisations in Shropshire to deliver 522 cultural events supported by 374 volunteers and attended by 8,671 people.

Paul Johnson, Head of Theatre at University of Chester and Chair of the Vibrant Shropshire Board said: “The really impressive thing about the projects that Vibrant Shropshire has commissioned is how much of a difference they make in communities across the county. They reach right across the county, across age groups, and across art forms, enabling artists and organisations to make a real impact.”

Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact has commissioned the following grassroots arts and cultural organisations to deliver community cultural activities in Shropshire.