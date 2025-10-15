Vibrant Shropshire: A Cultural Compact commissions 13 Shropshire arts organisations to deliver ‘This is Shropshire’, a county-wide arts programme
Shropshire Council has announced that Vibrant Shropshire: A Cultural Compact has commissioned 13 organisations to deliver a programme of arts and cultural activities that celebrates Shropshire’s unique character as part of the ‘This is Shropshire’ Festival, thanks to funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The programme of activities includes dementia-friendly singing workshops, inclusive dance performances, family art activities, classes and demonstrations of Chinese culture, creative writing workshops, celebrating people’s family connections with the county and skills development opportunities. The programme reflects the breadth and vibrancy of Shropshire’s creative sector.
Details about This is Shropshire, and all the different projects can be found at This is Shropshire | Vibrant Shropshire
The programme helps deliver the county’s cultural strategy, including removing barriers to participation, especially for underserved communities.
The programme also aims to strengthen the cultural sector’s role in the development of Shropshire’s economy, by enhancing skills and encouraging people to pursue careers in the arts. It includes cultural initiatives that positively impact on people’s mental and physical health and that raise awareness of environmental issues.
Over 50 community arts organisations submitted proposals for the 13 different commissions. Despite the very high quality of all the proposals the Vibrant Shropshire panel had to select just 13 organisations.
Cllr James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure commented: “This programme is a celebration of Shropshire’s creativity. By commissioning innovative and inclusive cultural projects, Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact is helping communities to engage in activities as well as improving the health, wellbeing and economic prosperity of the county.”
Vibrant Shropshire is a Cultural Compact that was established in 2022 with funding from Arts Council England to provide support for Shropshire’s cultural sector. In 2023 and 2024, it administered a grant scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund that enabled cultural organisations in Shropshire to deliver 522 cultural events supported by 374 volunteers and attended by 8,671 people.
Paul Johnson, Head of Theatre at University of Chester and Chair of the Vibrant Shropshire Board said: “The really impressive thing about the projects that Vibrant Shropshire has commissioned is how much of a difference they make in communities across the county. They reach right across the county, across age groups, and across art forms, enabling artists and organisations to make a real impact.”
Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact has commissioned the following grassroots arts and cultural organisations to deliver community cultural activities in Shropshire.
Shropshire Inclusive Dance – A touring inclusive dance performance featuring disabled and non-disabled dancers and community workshops.
SpArC Theatre – a programme of events and activities to engage young people in isolated rural communities in arts and culture through parkour, theatre, crafts, and collaborative events.
Shropshire Music Service – Singing workshops for people living with dementia in care homes.
Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings (English Heritage) – Free family creative workshops inspired by different parts of Shropshire.
Oswestry Memorial Hall – To celebrate the history and significance of the Oswestry Memorial Hall, members of the Ukrainian community will work with other town’s residents to capture their memories of the local landmark.
Entire Person Education – Working with schools in areas of high deprivation, young people will join in creative writing workshops to celebrate their family connections with Shropshire.
Maona Art – A programme of community-led film events with workshops, music, and poetry inspired by different films selected by the community.
Footprint Gallery – A mentoring and development programme for aspiring artists drawn from different communities, with workshops and an exhibition for members of the public to enjoy.
MediaActive Projects – An amazing opportunity for young people to develop their film making skills through the BFI Film Academy.
Nick Fogg (A Piece of String Media) – A series of creative workshops delivered in partnership with Shropshire Hills National Landscape and local farmers to celebrate their role in caring for the environment and growing food.
ShireFolk – Opportunities at a Bridgnorth-based music festival to showcase local musical talent, build practical skills in behind-the-scenes production and take part in music workshops. This took place over the summer.
CultureKind Chinese Community – An opportunity to see and join in Chinese cultural activities at festivals across Shropshire with workshops and online music lessons.
Pentabus – A multigenerational spoken word and singing project that explores the theme of ‘home’ in Shropshire, delivered in schools located in areas of high deprivation.