‘Riotously funny’ Phil Nichol to launch run of comedy shows at Albert’s Shed, Shrewsbury

Shire Events presents comedian Phil Nichol Trying My Best, at Albert’s Shed, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, November 12.

Described as ‘riotously funny’ by the Sunday Telegraph, Phil Nichol is an acclaimed actor, award winning comedian, producer, presenter, writer and musician - an energetic, unique and exciting performer with an unquenchable thirst to break boundaries through his innovative work.

Phil holds an unparalleled skill as an improviser. The surreal edge to some of his mischievous rantings always brings something new to the stage and his keen sense of fun and eye for the shocking and absurd, has cemented his position as one of the best comedians on the circuit today. Having headlined at all the major comedy clubs around the country he is a resident host of Old Rope, a new material night running in London and Brighton.

Picture: Phil Nichol

He has received a record-setting six nominations for the Chortle Awards’ Best Headliner/Club Comic and has appeared on numerous TV shows including Holy Flying Circus (BBC Four), Richard Bacon’s Beer and Pizza Club (ITV4), One Star (BBC1 and BBC2), The Graham Norton Show (BBC1) and Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2).

Every year during August, Phil can be found at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he regularly picks up four and five star reviews. In 2011 he was the winner of the Scotsman Fringe First for his solo show Somewhere Beneath It All, A Small Fire Burns Still.

Director at Shire Events Beth McGowan said: “While Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival is a great celebration of fun and laughter, the demand for regular events is a reflection on how comedy has evolved into the mainstream alongside, for example, live music. Hence, our plan to fulfil that demand and book touring shows. Now that the capacity has increased and seating provided for audiences, Albert’s Shed has the potential to become a great comedy club venue. Phil Nichol is a fabulous comedian and a perfect start to a series of gigs from touring artists that will help to maintain Shrewsbury’s presence on the circuit.”

Tickets for Phil Nichol’s show Trying My Best at Albert’s Shed, Shrewsbury are £15 and available to book here: ticketsource.co.uk/shireevents.