Behind-the-scenes factory tour sparks engineering ambitions for Shropshire students

Telford-based Transicon, which specialises in cutting-edge automated control systems, welcomed students from Burton Borough School in Newport and Charlton School in Wellington as part of the nationwide campaign – which sees manufacturers up and down the country opening their doors to the public.

Students were given a two-hour tour of the company’s manufacturing site at Queensway Business Park, during which they spoke to staff across all departments including electrical engineers, product designers, accountants, managers and buyers about their jobs, the company's innovations and future careers.

General manager Jennifer Hughes said: “It was really exciting to open our doors to students for National Manufacturing Day so that we could showcase what we do and inspire the next generation of engineers.

“The open event is all about encouraging more young people who might never have thought about manufacturing or engineering as their future to see what it’s like and get a better understanding of the skills they might need.

“The more we can do as an industry to showcase what we’re all about and the careers we offer, the better chance we have of developing and preserving a more diverse and skilful workforce for the years ahead.”

Students from Burton Borough School in Newport pictured with the Transicon team on National Manufacturing Day 2025.

Lisa Kane, lead practitioner of teaching and learning at the Burton Borough School, said the event had provided a great opportunity for students.

"It is hugely important that students get to take part in events like this particularly as they think about their GCSE option choices. The open event at Transicon has given them real insight and it will help them make informed decisions about their future and their options.

“They reacted really positively, were really engaged and asked lots of questions, which was fantastic.”

Troy Edwards, a Year 9 student at Burton Borough School, said: “I really enjoyed the visit to Transicon. Seeing the mini AGV in action was really cool and after today, I would love to do a bit of engineering.”

Angus Cadwallader, also in Year 9 at Burton Borough School added: “I really enjoyed the open event and how interactive it was. It was great to see and learn about the type of career I could have in the future.”

Transicon worked in partnership with Midlands-based company Marvelous Manufacturing to deliver the open day event as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day campaign.

Chief executive Angela Lawlor, who founded the business out of her passion to connect more young people with manufacturers, said: “We’re really pleased to have partnered with Transicon to ensure the open day was a real hit with students. Establishing links between schools and industry is absolutely critical if we want the UK’s manufacturing sector to stay at the forefront of innovation.”

Transicon, which has been operational for more than 50 years, works with major manufacturers and producers across the country including household names such as Muller Dairy, BMW and Tata Steel and a host of utility companies.