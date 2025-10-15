AFC Telford United's Pan-Disabilty team gets new kit

7 Elite Academy runs teams, training courses and educational programmes for thousands of young people and coaches in Liverpool and Utah in the USA.

The shirts mirror the exact design of AFC Telford United’s senior mens team, which currently plays in the Enterprise National League North.

The club’s Pan-Disability programme runs teams in the Under-12s, Under-16s and Over-16s age groups, with training sessions at the SEAH Stadium in Wellington.

AFC Telford United's Pan-Disability team in their new kit

Stuart Fletcher, Pan-Disability football Coach at AFC Telford United, said: “We are proud to reveal the playing shirts for our pan-disability football teams.

“It is fantastic that our players, who work incredibly hard every single week, can wear the same shirts as their heroes in the men’s and women’s first teams.

“We have around 50 players training with us in the various age groups. They have improved immeasurably over the last few months. Not just in terms of football, but also confidence and social skills.

“That is what I think is so important about pan-disability football. It gives players with a broad range of disabilities an opportunity to play the game we all love.

“The next step is to play against National and Football League clubs, and eventually Premier League. We can now do that, thanks to sponsorship from 7 Elite Academy.”

The shirts have been bought with sponsorship from 7 Elite Academy, which is based in Liverpool and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anthony Godfrey, Academy Director at 7 Elite Academy, said: “I am absolutely delighted to support AFC Telford United’s pan-disability football team and help them to play football across the country.

“7 Elite Academy supports community programmes in the UK and USA, working with charities and other organisations to promote positive football.

“The AFC Telford United Foundation is working hard in the local community and helping people to enjoy football, form friendships and create new opportunities.

“Good luck to all the AFC Telford United pan-disability players this season!”

Ian Preece, Managing Director of AFC Telford United Foundation, said: “We are an inclusive organisation that prides itself on removing barriers to taking part in sports, from youth clubs to mental health, walking football and holiday hunger programmes during school holidays.

“Pan disability football is a huge success story for us. We have seen young people and adults improve their football ability through our sessions, but also their confidence and social skills with new friendships and opportunities to progress.

“I can’t thank 7 Elite Academy enough for sponsoring our shirts and giving our players a chance to proudly show off the AFC Telford United colours. I can’t wait to see them step out for their first game.”