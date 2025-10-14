Shropshire drama company to reprise John Godber’s comedy classic Bouncers with two autumn dates

The dates and venues are as follows:

Friday 14 November – The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

Wednesday 19 November – The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

Picture (left to right): bouncers outside the fictitious Mr Cinders nightclub - Ben Christie (Ralph), Derek Willis (Les), Tom Scott (Judd) and David Wright (Lucky Eric).

Set in a night club during the 1980s, Bouncers is a hilarious, fast-moving, raw and physical play about an evening on the town seen from the viewpoint of four men on the door – Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph. The men are at once themselves and then every character they happen to meet, whether they are boys looking to get lucky or girls looking to make do. Audiences will be transported back to the era of bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers and the very best in 80s’ pop music!

Commenting on the reprise, actor-director Derek Willis said: “The cast, crew and audiences really enjoyed our summer tour, which was over all too soon. The prospect came about of performing it in an actual night club with a show at The Buttermarket so that, combined with rebooking a postponed date at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock, has meant everyone is excited to perform again. And the play is such good fun!”

Performances of Bouncers are priced from £8.00, with start times and ticket booking details available through the SDC website: https://shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.