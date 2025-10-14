Local sellers, great prices — don’t miss Belmont Hall’s Collectors' Fair this weekend!

Our stallholders will be selling a huge range of products, from coins and banknotes to antique jewellery, from books and DVDs to CDs and vinyl, from mineral specimens to polished stones, from regimental badges to militaria, plus a large and varied selection of bric-a-brac, toys, games etc.

While there, why not grab a cuppa or a snack in our very reasonably priced cafe?

Entry is free and there's free parking all day - we look forward to seeing you there!

Venue: Belmont Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington TF1 1LT - at the top of New Street by the Methodist church

Bargains galore at the Belmont Hall

Come down and say hello to our stall holders!