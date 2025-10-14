Homegrown duo boosts Adfield as agency continues to prosper

Emily Davis has been promoted to the role of Telemarketing & Telesales Manager, while Tom Williams has been appointed as the company’s new Creative Manager. Both moves highlight Adfield’s commitment to nurturing talent, whilst reflecting an increasing requirement for its full-service marketing solutions.

Emily’s appointment is the culmination of an impressive journey within Adfield, after joining the business in 2017 as a Telemarketing Specialist. She progressed to Business Development Manager, then Sales Manager and now takes on the role of Telemarketing & Telesales Manager.

She said: “It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey. Starting as a Telemarketing Specialist gave me a strong foundation in understanding our clients, our campaigns and the importance of every call. Over the years, I’ve grown alongside the business and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.”

Emily will oversee Adfield’s internal telemarketing and telesales teams, with responsibility for analysing performance, motivating and coaching staff, driving targets, and producing client reports. She is also tasked with shaping strategy, refining processes, and ensuring the teams’ work aligns closely with Adfield’s wider business goals.

“Having been on the phones myself, I know the challenges and the mindset needed to succeed,” Emily added. “That experience helps me lead with empathy and insight. I’m excited to support others in their development, just as I’ve been supported in mine.”

For Tom Williams, his promotion to Creative Manager represents an evolution of his role since joining Adfield in June 2023. Initially recruited as a videographer, Tom quickly proved himself as a versatile member of the team, contributing across video, animation, social media, and design projects.

The newly created Creative Manager position is designed to strengthen Adfield’s creative output and strategy. Tom, 36, from Wolverhampton, brings with him a strong background in video production, editing, and marketing management. Whether filming on location at exhibitions or client sites, or piecing together motion graphics back in the studio, he has become an indispensable colleague.

His design and marketing expertise has also seen him support wider graphic design projects, making him a valuable all-rounder in Adfield’s busy creative department.

Tom said: “It’s a really exciting time at Adfield. With the scale of clients we’re working with, there’s always demand for engaging creative content, and I’m looking forward to helping shape our strategy and output moving forward.”

Adfield’s Director’s Susannah James and Claire Bennett welcomed the appointments, describing them as another positive step forward for the agency.

“These moves reflect both the calibre of talent within Adfield and our determination to keep investing in the skills and creativity we offer clients. Emily brings huge experience, dedication and leadership to a vital part of our business, while Tom’s appointment strengthens our creative output at a time when demand has never been higher. Together, they underline our commitment to growth, innovation, and client success.”