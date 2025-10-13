Rotary club ends season on a high

The club retained trophy they won in 2024 by beating the Rotary club of Whitchurch.

The final was played at Shrewsbury Croquet club, which has one of the best playing surfaces in the area, on Monday, September 22.

The event is played as a knockout cup competition with the Cannock club playing matches throughout the summer months to reach the final, which was played at neutral venue.

The District Sports officer Simon Sims presented the winners trophy to Cannock and congratulated them on the win and their achievement of retaining trophy.

Croquet teams from Cannock & Whitchurch. Picture: Harold Bould

The Cannock team Captain Jacko Page thanked Whitchurch for a good game played in the true spirit of Rotary fellowship and his team for an excellent game plus those members who had played in earlier rounds but were unavailable for the final.

Croquet is the last of the Rotary summer competition.

The Cannock club currently hold three district trophies - 10 pin bowling, snooker and croquet.

The club now moves into the winter sports season which include 10 pin bowling, snooker and darts.

Sport plays an important part in Rotary by bringing clubs together for fellowship and meeting with members from across the area which covers the Shropshire, Staffordshire, parts of the North West Midlands. The district's 50+ clubs serve communities from urban areas in the West Midlands conurbation to the rural expanses of Shropshire, including significant areas like the Potteries conurbation in Staffordshire and the scenic Shropshire Hills.

