Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run registration is coming - here's when you can register

Spokesman Mike Lade said: “We have made a minor change at the start of our route this year. Our revised route now means we will start by going through Oswestry first and then to Morda, then to West Felton, Ruyton XI Towns, Baschurch, Burlton, Cockshut, Ellesmere, Duddleston Heath, Ifton Heath, St Martins, Gobowen, Whittington, then Oswestry again to return to the Livestock Market soon after 8.30pm ish.”

We are working on plans to improve the Junior Tractor Run following the great success of last years introduction to make the event more fun for the whole family. Thank you to the Wynnstay Stores in Oswestry for the donation of a stunning prize for the best illuminated ride-on toy as judged by Father Christmas. More details later as our Junior Tractor Run plans unfold.

Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run registration is coming!

Last year the run raised a much needed £20,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund based in Shrewsbury for the treatment of cancer for local people. The Organiser’s aim to at least match that figure. That’s a total of £32,000 so far for the last 2 years of the run!

The run takes place from Oswestry Livestock Market in Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry on Saturday, December 13, starting at 5pm but we are open with free parking from 3.00pm for the public to see the illuminated tractors close-up and meet our local farmers prior to the start. We will have a barbecue and drinks available as well as fun things for kids like glow sticks and similar items.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, mikelade1975@gmail.com.