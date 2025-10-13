Music tour brings energy and excitement to school

A huge thanks to Wrexham Music Co-operative for another fun and talent filled performance for our new Year 7 pupils and the GCSE students.

Make Some Noise Tour

There were special guest appearances from Minions, Sully from Monsters Inc. and Mr Urdd.

Make Some Noise Tour

Mrs Sandra Tarver, Curriculum Leader for Music said: ''All the students and staff enjoyed this wonderful opportunity to engage in this interactive show. Great performances all round and really enjoyable''.

Make Some Noise Tour