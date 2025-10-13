Music tour brings energy and excitement to school
Recently, the 'Make Some Noise' music tour performed at Ysgol Rhiwabon.
By contributor Giles Evans
A huge thanks to Wrexham Music Co-operative for another fun and talent filled performance for our new Year 7 pupils and the GCSE students.
There were special guest appearances from Minions, Sully from Monsters Inc. and Mr Urdd.
Mrs Sandra Tarver, Curriculum Leader for Music said: ''All the students and staff enjoyed this wonderful opportunity to engage in this interactive show. Great performances all round and really enjoyable''.