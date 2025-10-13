Best of Birmingham and beyond on display at English Whisky Festival this November

Spirit of Birmingham and West Midlands Distillery will both be showcasing their spirits at the fourth annual event, taking place on Saturday, November 22.

Held in the heart of the city at The Bond, Digbeth, the festival will feature tastings, talks, exclusive bottlings, and the chance to explore the full scope of current English whiskies. With more than 30 distilleries from across the country confirmed to attend, including Bimber, The English Whisky Company, and The Lakes, attendees can expect an iconic celebration of innovation and flavour.

As part of the run up to the event, Spirit of Birmingham has teamed up with The Ivy Birmingham to launch a brand-new cocktail menu. The selection showcases Spirit of Birmingham’s speciality spirits, including two bespoke cocktails created by The Ivy’s bartenders: one gin-based and one rum-based.

West Midlands Distillery will also be drawing a crowd at the festival, highlighting its highly-anticipated second whisky release following a sell-out debut earlier this year. In addition, its unique journey and approach to whisky making will be explored in a sold-out masterclass session on the day.

Richard Foster, Founder of Exploring English Whisky, the organisation behind the event, said: "It’s amazing to see this new wave of English distilling happening right here in the West Midlands. We’re proud to see local distillery, Spirit of Birmingham, partner with The Ivy Birmingham to give people a taste of what they do, and we’re really hoping this feature becomes a permanent part of their menu.

“The support from the local community has been incredible so far and now’s the perfect time to come out, and get behind home grown spirits at this year’s English Whisky Festival.”

For more information on this year’s English Whisky Festival and how to buy tickets, please visit their website here: exploringenglishwhisky.co.uk/event/english-whisky-festival-2025/