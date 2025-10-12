Lady Nade’s velvet voice brings Nina Simone’s legacy to life at The Edge in Much Wenlock

Opening with the rhythmic handclaps of Be My Husband, the audience was immediately drawn into a world of talent and musicality. Over the course of the evening, Lady Nade — joined by dazzling artists Chris Jones (double bass), Holly Carter (guitar), Ruth Hammond (piano), Matt Brown (drums), and Sophie Stockham (sax) — offered a rhythmic journey through Nina Simone’s songbook, weaving in jazz, blues, gospel, and even a lilting reggae rhythm on Baltimore. Each player shone in turn, taking expressive solos that honoured Simone’s tradition of improvisation and freedom.

The first half moved seamlessly through I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, Ain’t Got No, Love Me or Leave Me, and a soulful Mr Bojangles, before Lady Nade’s powerful, pure, velvet vocals enthralled the audience with I Put a Spell on You, with remarkable control that allowed her to hold phrases until the room seemed to stop breathing.

Lady Nade performing her tribute to Nina Simone at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bob May

The second half opened with Feeling Good, its familiar piano introduction instantly lifting the audience, and included a poignant rendition of Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, dedicated to World Mental Health Day. Her version of Lilac Wine was the show’s emotional peak — a slow-burning, intoxicating performance of a beloved classic song.

Lady Nade and her band appearing at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock on Saturday. Photo: Bob May

Between songs, Lady Nade spoke warmly about Simone’s influence on her artistry. The closing numbers — To Love Somebody and a barnstorming Sinnerman — brought enthusiastic applause before the band returned for an encore of new single Rainbow, a heartfelt song about having compassion for our feelings and emotions. It was a night that clearly demonstrated how Lady Nade is carrying Nina Simone’s spirit forward with grace, power, and love.

Lady Nade and her band take a bow at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock. Photo: Bob May

