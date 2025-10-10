The corridors of power beckon for primary school children

If that wasn’t exciting enough, a short walk followed to the hallowed ground of Downing Street where the children were not only allowed to see where the stone dug from the quarry just ¼ mile from the school to create the lintel and steps of the doorway ended up, but were treated to a guided tour inside No10 itself! This was arranged through the good works of Mr Prentice Hazell who works in the Prime Minister’s advisory team and is a former pupil of the school.

Miss Butler, classteacher and trip organiser, explained the rationale of the trip – “to give the children an insight into how politics works in a democracy and how laws are created.Particularly relevant is a bill currently working its way through parliament that would give voting rights to 16 year olds – our children in 5 or 6 years’ time”.

Headteacher, Miss Brayford, praised the behaviour and attitude of the children as they were shown around both buildings. “These children are the future politicians, advisors, lawmakers. To give them this experience, that they’ll remember for many years may just give them that inspiration to aspire to these levels.When we show prospective parents around our school we always say that we have no idea where the children will end up in 10- or 15-years’ time. Mr Hazell is an example of this – a significant staff member of the UK prime minister is an amazing achievement. We are always very proud of what our children achieve, and this trip is no exception”.

On the Grinshill stone steps of Number 10!

A tired but excited group of children (and staff!) returned to school having experienced some amazing sights.