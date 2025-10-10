Jazz Night at Wem Town Hall

Featuring a lineup of seasoned performers, this concert promises a journey through beloved jazz standards and soulful interpretations.

Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover or simply looking for a night of exceptional live music, this is an evening not to be missed.

Friday 14 November 7.00pm doors open show starts at 8.00pm. Tickets available www.wemtownhal.co.uk or call 01939 232299

Meet the Quartet

Jeff Matthews – Clarinet & Saxophone – A true jazz veteran, Jeff has performed in New Orleans and is among the rare few to have played at Westminster Abbey. His career spans big band leadership, small ensemble work, and film soundtracks—including Doctor Who.

Dick Pearce – Trumpet & Flugelhorn – A fixture of the legendary Ronnie Scott’s House Band for 14 years, Dick brings a warm, expressive tone and decades of experience.

Paul Sewtell – Keyboard – With credits including performances alongside Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Neil Sedaka, and Kenny Ball, Paul’s versatility and finesse elevate every note.

Val Sinclair – Vocals – A captivating voice that has graced jazz and blues festivals across the UK and abroad, Val brings emotional depth and elegance to every song.