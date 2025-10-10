HEY! EARTHLINGS! An exhibition to share in Shropshire

From Tuesday 7 October to Saturday 1 November The Hey! Earthlings! Cabinet is on display in Shrewsbury Library.

A team of artists, Jill Impey, Jean Atkin, and Andrew Howe have worked alongside community co-ordinators Anna Martin and Marina Churm. Cerin Mills is managing evaluation for the project. Artists Jamila Thomas, Mariia Hlukhova, Kate Shelest and Niki Holmes have also contributed to some of the workshops. The Hey! Earthlings! project is funded by the Heritage Lottery.

From Tuesday 7 October to Saturday 1 November The Hey! Earthlings! Cabinet is on display in Shrewsbury Library, showcasing the work of all the groups who’ve been part of the project at Darwin’s House and Doctor’s Field in Shrewsbury.

The Cabinet, which was made by artists, unfolds ingeniously in cupboards and shelves, and has many little drawers and nooks and crannies. Into this the Hey! Earthlings! artists have packed a wealth of drawings, photographs, poems, and even little screens showing films, and a set of headphones to pick up sound recordings. Entry is free and everyone is welcome!

The project’s name comes from the fact that all of us are Earthlings – we live on the earth, we depend on it and on each other. The project’s aims are above all related to welcoming diversity, sharing what we have, and the quality of kindness. The Hey! Earthlings! project is about people who have moved across borders, or with connections overseas, working with those offering welcome.

Explore the Hey! Earthlings! Cabinet!

Over five months Hey! Earthlings! has worked with people of all ages from Croatia, Pakistan, Denmark, Britain, Turkey, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Poland, Iran, Kyrgistan, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.

“What has been so notable about this project,” said evaluator Cerin Mills, “is that on every occasion there has been such a remarkable atmosphere of trust and sharing. Participants, artists and facilitators came together, welcomed each other, shared languages, food and a pleasure in the outdoors and in history. They made art together and together affirmed our human stake in hope for a better world”.

One of the participants wrote afterwards: ‘Hey! Earthlings! offers something truly life-changing, a space where people can simply be, connect with nature, and rediscover joy through simple, creative acts, all within a non-judgmental and loving environment. That is priceless.’