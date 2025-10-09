Eye examination proves to be sight saver

One evening in August, Chris noticed a dark line had formed across his vision in his right eye. He had visited his opticians for a routine check just a few months earlier, so he decided to book another appointment at Specsavers Ludlow for the following morning to get some advice.

‘My right eye had been feeling swollen and watery for a few days, but I had put that down to hayfever,’ explains Chris. ‘Because my symptoms weren’t painful, it was only when I noticed that I’d lost an area of my peripheral vision that I started to worry something more serious was going on.’

At Specsavers, Chris saw optometrist and store director Sophie Wragg, who carried out a full eye examination. This included an OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) scan which provides a detailed image of the eye, enabling an optician to spot conditions, such as glaucoma, up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

With the symptoms Chris described and the results of the scan, Sophie quickly realised that all wasn’t as it should be.

Chris Adams

‘I could see that Chris was suffering from a retinal detachment, which is when the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye, called the retina, pulls away from its usual position,’ says Sophie. ‘Knowing how serious this can be if left untreated, I made an urgent referral to Hereford County Hospital.’

‘Sophie explained that time was of the essence and I needed to go to hospital straight away before the symptoms got any worse,’ adds Chris. ‘I saw a doctor at the hospital who confirmed the diagnosis, and I had surgery on my eye that same afternoon.’

The operation was carried out under local anaesthetic and Chris is recovering well. He will have a follow up appointment at the hospital in a few months’ time to check that his eye is healing.

‘I’d like to say a big thank you to Sophie for her quick action and professionalism,’ continues Chris. ‘I’m really grateful that she spotted the problem and made the urgent referral to hospital, which meant I was treated before it caused any long-term damage to my sight.

‘I had always associated retinal detachments with head injuries, so it was a surprise to find out that they can happen out of the blue. I would encourage anyone who notices something unusual with their sight – painful or not - to get it checked out as soon as possible.’

‘I’m so pleased that Chris is on the road to recovery,’ concludes Sophie. ‘His case is a prime example of why we urge people not to dismiss any changes to their vision or put off a visit to the opticians.

‘We encourage everyone to see an optometrist every two years as part of their routine health checks, or sooner if you notice a change to your vision. Make sure to tell them about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing to ensure they can correctly assess, diagnose or refer you if necessary.’

