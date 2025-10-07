Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House care home enjoy an autumn baking extravaganza

The home was alive with warmth and laughter as residents and team members came together to make homemade sausage rolls and jam tarts – and to enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh pastry wafting through the halls.

The baking session was a wonderful sensory experience, offering residents the chance to engage with familiar sights, sounds, and smells that often evoke fond memories of time spent in their own kitchens. Residents chatted and shared stories about family recipes and traditions as they rolled pastry and prepared fillings.

The activity was part of Priorslee House’s commitment to providing meaningful, enriching experiences that promote wellbeing and connection among residents. Baking activities like these have proven benefits, including stimulating memory, encouraging social interaction, and supporting fine motor skills. They also help residents feel a sense of purpose and achievement when they see and taste the delicious results of their efforts.

After the baking session, everyone enjoyed sampling the warm sausage rolls and sweet jam tarts over cups of tea, turning the afternoon into a cosy social occasion filled with laughter and companionship.

Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home baking

HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home provides high-quality residential and residential dementia care in a welcoming and supportive environment. The dedicated team focuses on kindness and person-centred care, ensuring residents can continue to live fulfilling lives filled with friendship, fun, and meaningful moments.

Priorslee House is proud to be part of HC-One’s network of over 280 care homes across the UK, where residents can embrace a welcoming, supportive community. This autumn – a season of warmth, comfort, and togetherness, new residents can take advantage of a special offer: four weeks for the price of three when joining before 30th November 2025.

To find out more about life at Priorslee House, or to arrange a visit, please go to: Priorslee House - Care home in Priorslee, Telford | HC One

Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented:

“Our residents absolutely love getting involved in cooking and baking. It’s not just about the food – it’s about the joy of doing something familiar, the conversations it sparks, and the happiness it brings to see everyone smiling and proud of what they’ve made. Activities like this really enhance wellbeing and create a homely, uplifting atmosphere.”